The Owoo family will definitely enter record books as Ghana’s biggest extended family – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu

Parts of Achimota Forest declassified as a forest reserve

Government returns Achimota Forest land to the Owoo family



I went to the Supreme Court in 2008 against public officials buying govt lands, Sam Okudzeto



North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said that the owners of the Achimota Forest Land, Owoo Family, will go down memory lane as one of Ghana’s biggest extended families.



His comment is on the back of the recent revelation by government stating that some portions of the Achimota Forest in Accra will no longer serve as a forest reserve.



This comes after an Executive Instrument (E.I.) 144 gazetted on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on April 19, 2022, and quoted by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, emerged on social media.



Per the document, effective May 1, 2022, those portions [361 acres], sections which had been developed and had already been released to the Owoo Family in September 2013, are no longer a forest reserve.

During a press conference on May 17, the minister said the Executive Instrument, E.I. 144, pertained to 361 acres of peripherals of the Achimota forest that the government is returning to its custodial owners, identified as the Owoo family because the land was not being used for its intended purpose, which included the extension of the Achimota School.



The minister also denied Achimota forest land has been sold.



Days after the Minister’s statement, it has emerged that, the late CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie Sir John, has willed some portions of the Achimota Forest land to his family.



Sir John, in his final Will, mentioned that he owned several acres on land at the Achimota Forest, adding that he gives his portions to some members of his family, including nephews, forever.



Reacting to this development, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa tweeted, “the Owoo family will definitely enter record books as Ghana’s biggest extended family.It’s much clearer now that OWOO is a code for: Officials Within Organized Operations.The reason I went to the Supreme Court in 2008 against public officials buying govt lands — BAN this now!”



