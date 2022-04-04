The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse sends Ramadan message to Muslims

Nii Adottey Odaawulu I

The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse I, has sent a message to all Muslims home and around the world as Ramadan fasting begins.

The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse who doubles as the Sarkin Talba of the Greater Accra Hausa Chief called on his fellow Muslim to use this period of deep spiritual and holy month to pray to Almighty Allah for his blessings, peace, progress and unity within the Muslim communities and the country at large.



He appealed to fellow Philanthropists and Chiefs to reflect on the virtues taught by prophet Mohammed (SAW) which virtues include concern for the less privileged in society, increased offering of salat and introspection for the purpose of character development.

He urged Muslim to demonstrate submission to the Almighty Allah by engagements in increased prayer and study of the Qur’an and wish all Muslims a successful Ramadan fast.



However, the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu on Saturday, April 2 declared April 3, 2022, as the start date for this year’s Ramadan fast.