0
Menu
News

The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse sends Ramadan message to Muslims

Nii Adottey Odaawulu Nii Adottey Odaawulu I

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse I, has sent a message to all Muslims home and around the world as Ramadan fasting begins.

The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse who doubles as the Sarkin Talba of the Greater Accra Hausa Chief called on his fellow Muslim to use this period of deep spiritual and holy month to pray to Almighty Allah for his blessings, peace, progress and unity within the Muslim communities and the country at large.

He appealed to fellow Philanthropists and Chiefs to reflect on the virtues taught by prophet Mohammed (SAW) which virtues include concern for the less privileged in society, increased offering of salat and introspection for the purpose of character development.

He urged Muslim to demonstrate submission to the Almighty Allah by engagements in increased prayer and study of the Qur’an and wish all Muslims a successful Ramadan fast.

However, the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu on Saturday, April 2 declared April 3, 2022, as the start date for this year’s Ramadan fast.

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Profile Of Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
After 9 years, court rules against Odartey Lamptey's ex-wife over East Legon property
Alexander Djiku makes history in French Ligue 1
Daniel Amokachi blames Calvin Bassey for Super Eagles failure to beat Ghana
Video of Asamoah Gyan training pops up after Ghana qualified for World Cup
There will be a major scandal if foreign travels by govt officials are audited – Nana Akomea
Inaki and Nico Williams spark nationality switch after liking Ghana’s 2022 World Cup draw
Ablakwa alleges Akufo-Addo flew luxurious private jet in US