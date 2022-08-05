The Supreme Court has lost its value - Deputy minority chief whip asserts

The Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Ibrahim Ahmed, has claimed that the Supreme Court of Ghana has lost its value in the eyes of many Ghanaians.

Ibrahim Ahmed said that if this continues and the world sees the court system in Ghana as not functioning, it will have serious consequences for Ghana’s economy and thus the livelihood of the citizens.



“People used to have high reverence for the Supreme Court. In fact, people even feared the High Court. But now the myth and reverence people had for the Supreme Court has even reduced.



“If the Supreme Court or our court systems fail to function, it will have disastrous consequences on the country. Investors will see Ghana as an unattractive investment destination. The currency will depreciate (because people will be taking their dollar earnings out of the country),” he said in Twi in an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Ibrahim, who is also the Member of Parliament for Banda, alleged the court system is losing its value because the current New Patriotic Party government is interfering in the judiciary.



He suggested that the lack of trust in Ghana’s court system is already one of the reasons why Ghana’s economy is in deep trouble.

“The finance minister himself come to Parliament and confessed to the finance committee that Ghanaians are in serious trouble. We are not in this situation because of a single issue. We are in this situation because the government thinks that it is in power and it can do what it wants,” he said.



