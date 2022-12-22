The Trust Hospital unveils ‘Agenda 2027’, its five-year strategic plan

A photo of the ceremony

Source: The Trust Hospital

The Trust Hospital Company Limited on Friday, December 16, 2022, launched it’s five-year strategic plan dubbed ‘Agenda 2027’.

The strategic plan is a document which is expected to give all staff a sense of direction over the next five years. The new plan came up with a new mission, vision and core values.



The hospital’s new mission is to provide quality client-focused healthcare services, that are convenient, and leverage on the best available technology to optimize stakeholder value.



The vision on the other hand, is to become a leading brand in the delivery of quality, cost effective and client-centred healthcare services in a safe and serene environment.



Touching on ‘Agenda 2027’, Dr Ameh called on all staff to put their best foot forward in the dispensation of their duties and ensure that clients are treated well in the best possible way.



She also underscored the need for all staff to be abreast with the new way of doing things to ensure the growth and sustainability of the business in order to lead in the healthcare industry.

Speaking on the new culture of the hospital which happens to be the Core Values, the head of corporate communications and marketing, Afia Drah, said the new culture is expected to be the guiding principle for all staff.



The core values Sustainability, Professionalism and Teamwork, Innovation, Client Focus and Excellence have been coined SPICE to help with top of the mind awareness of all staff. She reiterated the need for all staff to let the SPICE reflect in whatever they do.



About the Trust Hospital



The Trust Hospital is a full-fledged hospital that provides quality yet affordable service to the general public.



We have under the brand four hospitals and five clinics in Adenta, Dansoman, Dome, Sakumono and Tema. We offer GP and specialist consultations including chemotherapy, dialysis, obstetrics and gynecology, urology, pediatrics, dental, ophthalmology, ENT, physiotherapy, dietetics, orthopedic and clinical psychology.