The Untold: Arts saved me - Moh Awudu's story

As he narrates it, growing up in a place like Nima, is not an easy thing on anyone, especially for the young ones but like him, some beauties can come out of places like that.

Mohammed Awudu, who is now a globally recognized fine artist and painter, shares how his early childhood love for art keeps drawing him to what and who he has become today, even at the points at which he wasn’t even sure this could be his big breakthrough in life.



Today, he is not only sought after locally, but internationally, his works have been documented in a way that puts him far ahead of many.



But above all, Moh, as he is affectionately known, aims daily to use his craft and his art to restore the wrong stereotypes about his people in Nima, as well as become a role model to the young ones also roaming the slums of the very place that has made him who he is today.

He sat down with Etsey Atisu to share his story in this week’s edition of The Untold on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch it here:



