The Untold: Fr. Campbell’s story of how he became known as the lepers priest (Pt. 2)

Sun, 27 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
We continue with the inspiring story of the man known as the Lepers Priest, Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell.
He takes us on a journey on the things that led to his happiest day in life.
Also, he shares with us how he has been able to surmount some of the challenges that come with being with lepers, and how little help they receive even though they need so much.
Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell’s full story shows on The Untold on the GhanaWeb TV channel on YouTube this Monday, February 28, 2022.
Watch a teaser of what to expect below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- The Untold: Fr. Andrew Campbell's story of how he became known as the 'lepers' priest
- The Untold: The woman drawing strength from her biggest challenge
- Next on The Untold: Agnes Nyemi-Tei on how she came to accept her daughter’s condition
- The Untold: Brave Ghanaian women who have fought breast cancer and won
- Today in History: Breast surgery won’t kill your relationship if your partner truly loves you – Survivor to young victims
- Read all related articles