The Untold: I quit my job to take care of my children - Dr. Ibrahim Boateng

Call it the natural bond that children have with their mothers, or, the undeniable fact that children spend a lot more time with their mothers than they do with their fathers but how true or not is it that fathers aren't as present in the lives of their children as the world portrays them to be?

In this playback of The Untold on GhanaWeb TV, we bring you the story of a father who has taken on the dual roles of father and mother to his children, here in Ghana, while his wife, a diplomat, serves the nation in other countries.



Dr. Ibrahim Ofosu Boateng tendered in his resignation when a company he worked for would not grant him his request for a 3 months-leave so that he could take care of his children.



He speaks about this and more especially as we mark this year's Fathers' Day, we find out more from him on what it truly means to be a father and the benefits or not that come with it.

Watch it here:



