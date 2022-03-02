13
The Untold: The happiest day of my life was spent with lepers - Fr Campbell's story

Wed, 2 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following from our last episode on the story of Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell, we bring you a wrap of all that he shared with us on this week’s edition of The Untold on GhanaWeb TV.

From settling in the hot climates of Ghana and spending over five decades doing the work of the missionary he is here, he shares even more stories about his encounters with the beautiful people of Ghana, as well as the places he has served at.

And then he lets us in on an experience that has stayed with him for so long, it has easily passed as his happiest day in life.

And even better, that experience was shared with the very people he has grown to love and work with for so many decades; lepers.

Catch the rest of the story of Fr. Campbell, known also as the ‘lepers’ priest,’ on The Untold on GhanaWeb TV here:

