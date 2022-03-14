0
The Untold: The story of Alberta Eku-Sika Addo and her healing garden

Alberta Eku Sika Addo Florist7 Alberta Eku-Sika Addo is the owner of Eden Gardens

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

At home, in her growing up years, their family was surrounded by so many plants, leaving on her many responsibilities of caring for those plants.

With time, her love for these plants grew, and with it, she got to learn more and more about the differences in plants, their benefits and their relevance to life.

In her adult life, Alberta Eku-Sika Addo unconsciously walked into the business aspects of plants, gradually gaining a name for herself as a florist, but one with a huge difference to the work.

And without knowing it, when she set up the Eden Gardens, she was creating a place for people to experience an unbelievable therapy with nature, as well as to enjoy the healing benefits of a green environment.

Alberta Eku-Sika Addo’s gift of also ‘talking’ to plants is not enough, but she tells Etsey Atisu, host of The Untold on GhanaWeb TV that all of these have come about for many years of challenges and struggles.

She also shares some of the stories of how a very close relative of hers had an encounter with death, and how this ‘healing’ garden came right in time to help the healing process.

Find out all the details in this week’s episode of The Untold on GhanaWeb TV here:

