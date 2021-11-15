The Untold: The woman drawing strength from her biggest challenge

When a new parent discovers something is wrong with their child, they would usually do anything possible to ensure that the defect is corrected.

Whether medical, physical or spiritual, a parent will do just about anything and go just about anywhere to get the results. That is what being a parent entails a lot of the time: the unconditional love.



This is one of those things that have now formed the love that Agnes Teiko Nyemi-Tei, a mother of a child living with down syndrome, has for her daughter who has down syndrome.



Her story, as she shared it on GhanaWeb TV’s The Untold, also captures the weird circumstances under which she got married twice but lost those marriages.

The story of Agnes and her daughter, Todah, can be viewed here:



