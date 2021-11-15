The Untold: The woman drawing strength from her biggest challenge

When a new parent discovers something is wrong with their child, they would usually do anything possible to ensure that the defect is corrected.
Whether medical, physical or spiritual, a parent will do just about anything and go just about anywhere to get the results. That is what being a parent entails a lot of the time: the unconditional love.
This is one of those things that have now formed the love that Agnes Teiko Nyemi-Tei, a mother of a child living with down syndrome, has for her daughter who has down syndrome.
Her story, as she shared it on GhanaWeb TV’s The Untold, also captures the weird circumstances under which she got married twice but lost those marriages.
The story of Agnes and her daughter, Todah, can be viewed here:
- Next on The Untold: Agnes Nyemi-Tei on how she came to accept her daughter’s condition
- The Untold: Brave Ghanaian women who have fought breast cancer and won
- Today in History: Breast surgery won’t kill your relationship if your partner truly loves you – Survivor to young victims
- Here's how this woman's wedding day turned out to be the worst day of her life
- The Untold: This man was the first black student to be admitted at Centre College in the USA
- Read all related articles