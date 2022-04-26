The Year of Return was perfect - Business professional recounts why

A Certified Global Business Professional (CGBP), Steven Mcdonnough, has recalled how beneficial the Year of Return in 2019 was to him, adding that it also helped get a lot of his friends to consider Ghana as a business destination.

He explained that, prior to the Year of Return, he had made countless attempts at getting people to turn their attention to Ghana, but without any success.



Speaking with Diallo Sumbry, the host of Diapora Link on GhanaWeb TV, Steven explained that without a doubt, the global homecoming initiative surely helped achieve the very things he had been struggling so long to achieve with the people he knew.



“One of the things I struggled with before the Year of Return was getting people to come here, getting people to pay attention to Ghana because coming from the US, I mean it’s not but it’s not as nice, especially after the last few years it hasn’t been as attractive as it was… so I wanted to tell people, hey guys, you need to really pay attention to Ghana.



“So, when the Year of Return happened, it was perfect. Now, they’re more seriously looking at it. One of the things I’m doing now is educating people on the different opportunities and how to do it from concept to being on the ground to implement,” he said.

Steven also spoke about how he ended up in Ghana and why he decided to finally settle here, as well as a number of perspectives he has about doing business.



Watch it all here:



