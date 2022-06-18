The actual reason behind my dismissal by GES - Teacher Kwadwo drops bombshell

Teacher Kwadwo was sacked by GES in 2021

GES cites misconduct as the reason for Teacher Kwadwo's dismissal

Teacher Kwado accused of insubordination by GES



Teacher Kwadwo fights back



In 2021, the Ghana Education Service (GES) issued a sack letter to Michael Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie alias Teacher Kwadwo.



While the GES attributed his dismissal to gross insubordination among other charges, several critics said the popular teacher who advocated for teaching professionals and students was booted out for his activism.



In a social media post made on Friday, June 17, 2022, Teacher Kwadwo, several months after his sacking has released a video he claims is the genesis of his sacking.

In the said video, a disappointed Teacher Kwadwo while running commentary recorded a newly built school block which he claimed had been converted into an accommodation facility for workers of the Forestry Commission.



This, he said was at the expense of the students who were meant to occupy the building. These students, he noted, were made to learn under a dilapidated structure.



“This is the room which is supposed to be the headmaster’s office, it is locked. This is also another room which is supposed to be a classroom for the children but right now, they have given it out to the Forestry Commission workers and now look at the kind of structure the children are learning under,” he lamented.



According to him, the said building was meant for students of the Kofi Gyae Me Primary School but had been kept under lock with portions released to the Forestry Commission while the students learn under a dangerous dilapidated structure.



Without any evidence, Teacher Kwadwo further named some officials who, he alleged, orchestrated his sacking over his failure to delete the video.

“They did everything possible to make me delete this video from my phone but I said no. So their next move was to frame something on me and get me sacked. The following people below are all part of the evil plan: Akrofuom District Director, Mr. George Sarfo Kantanka; Human Resources, Mr David Tetteh; PRO, Mr. Charles Clifford Baah: Planning Officer, Daniel Kwaku Gyasi; Research Officer, Ernest Okyere Eyison; and D.C.E., Hon. Maurice Jonas Woode,” he stated.



