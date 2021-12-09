The aggressors in Parliament are all NDC members - Kwamena Duncan

Former Minister of Central Region, Kwamena Duncan, has rebuked the Minority over their behaviour in Parliament.

The Minority and Majority members have been having heated arguments regarding the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.



As the Minority is against the budget, the Majority, on the otherhand, are in favour of it.



The drama began when the Minority on Friday, November 26 rejected the budget after the Majority staged a walkout from their chambers but their vote was counted as a breach of the standing orders of the Legislative House.



On Tuesday, November 30, the Majority, by a 138 representation in a quorum, approved the budget.



During a Parliamentary proceeding after the Majority vote, some members of the Minority attempted to attack the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu (Joe Wise) with one of them violently pulling the Speaker's seat.

Discussing the Parliamentary brouhaha during Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Kwamena Duncan called out the conduct of the Minority, describing them as ''aggressors''.



Alluding to a similar incident during the formation of the 8th Parliament where the Minority misbehaved, Kwamena Duncan said; ''Since 7th January what we witnessed and they all came out and said that oh we are sorry for what we have done, and we thought that they have learned some lessons out of what they did. It is even worse today and those who are the aggressors are the NDC Members of Parliament. The least thing, they want to unleash violence. Go back to 1996 and see those who were there, whether that was their enterprise in Parliament.''



He dreaded the Parliament of today may degenerate into anarchy.



"The Parliament we have today that people queued up to elect their representatives, today, the least thing, they descend into anarchy and violence. That a Member of Parliament can climb to where the Speaker is sitting to pull the Speaker's seat and this country is muted over this matter. It's not been called out and shamed. Now, Parliament has become a place where it easily degenerates into anything," he stated.



