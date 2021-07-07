The aim was not to kill anyone during Ejura protest – Military

The military men during the clash with the civilians

•Two people died during a protest at Ejura Sekyedumase on Tuesday, June 29

•According to the military, their intention was not to kill any civilian but to only restore calm in the community



•This was disclosed when the Battalion Commander, Lt Col Kwasi Ware Peprah, appeared before the three-member committee probing the Ejura disturbances



The Battalion Commander, Lt Col Kwasi Ware Peprah has described the killing of two civilians at Ejura as unfortunate.



He pointed out that the shooting incident was not aimed at killing anyone during the protest but to restore calm among the agitating youth.



He made this known when he appeared before the three-member committee probing the chaos that happened at Ejura in the Ashanti region.

Lt Col Kwasi Ware Peprah said, “There was no plan to kill anyone during the Ejura disturbance. The aim was not to kill; it was just unfortunate. If the aim was to kill, then hundred people would have died.”



“I had a call from the Chairman of REGSEC that the situation was getting out of control and that there was the need for us at Operations Calm Lives to move inside, if not things will get out of control.”



He dismissed claims that the military used live bullets to disperse the angry crowd.



Videos of the Ejura incident showed military officers shooting directly into the crowd leaving two people dead and about 6 injured.



About four persons are still fighting for their lives at the Ejura Government Hospital.