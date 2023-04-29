The alleged involvement of a Police Inspector in murder has dented image of GPS – Lawyer

The alleged Maadwoa killer (left) and the late Maadwoa (right)

Private legal practitioner, Kofi Bekai, has opined that the Police Inspector who allegedly killed Maa Adwoa in Kumasi has tainted the image of the Ghana Police Service.

According to the lawyer, the suspect was taught to defend life and property, but he reportedly shot and murdered someone with the gun he was supposed to protect the person with.



You were taught as an officer to watch and protect society, yet you ended up in a position where you reportedly shot someone. Then he appears to tell us what occurred between him and his God. Whatever the situation may be, the evil has already been done.



He stated on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the Police Administration would not be able to penalise him because the case was already in court.



“The case is already in court, and the Police will not be able to punish him.” The court will hear the case. The Police Department would issue him a summary dismissal. He will receive no benefits, pay, or anything else that he should have received while working for the service.”

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi was recently arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a woman in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



The woman was believed to be his side chick.



According to the police, the shooting incident occurred on Thursday (20 April 2023).



The suspect was arrested at Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region as a result of a special police operation, which was launched following the shooting incident.