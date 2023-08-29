The ants in IGP’s uniform are biting him because he introduced professionalism - Bernard Mornah

Former Chairman of PNC, Bernard Mornah

The former chairman of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Bernard Monarh, has said the recent challenges faced by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo-Dampare, stem from his commitment to introducing professionalism within the Ghana Police Service.

The comment by Bernard Monarh highlights the feeling of resistance within the police service towards the IGP's reform efforts.



This comes after the former Northern regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu, admitted to recording a conversation he had with some top officials in the police service who were allegedly seeking to have the IGP removed from office.



In the tape, the top officials were heard describing their resentment towards the IGP and seeking to have him removed from office.



Reacting to this, Bernard Monarh indicated that this resistance from some of the personnel within the service is biting the IGP and his efforts.



“IGP Dampare is in big trouble. The ants are within his dress, biting him. The police don’t like him. His own officers are there, cutting him so that they can remove him.

“What is his crime? That is, he wants to introduce professionalism into the Ghana Police Service,” he said.



Bernard Monarh went on to say that since the IGP began working, he has garnered public sympathy because of the positive changes he has brought to the police service.



He believes that the IGP is only obeying the instructions given to him by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo when he was commissioned as the Inspector General of Police.



“If you didn’t even like Dampare, by what is happening now, you have caught sympathy for him. Because the NPPs themselves want somebody who can be just.



“And I remember when President Akufo-Addo was to outdoor the IGP, he said, go and do your job as a police officer. Don’t come and take instructions from above and that is probably what he is doing,” he emphasised.

NW/OGB



