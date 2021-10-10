The argument of Nkrumah being the founder of Ghana or not needless – John Ndebugre

Private legal practitioner, John Ndebugri

Private legal practitioner, John Ndebugri, is of the view that the raging argument over whether or not Ghana’s first President Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah is the founder of the country is needless.

“Founder Day: Some people say we should put an apostrophe after “s” to show it wasn’t only Nkrumah who founded Ghana while others say we should put an apostrophe before “s” to mean that, it is only Nkrumah who founded Ghana”, he observed on Bawku-based Sources Radio monitored by MyNewsGh.com



Comparing and contrasting that with Christianity he quizzed "So you are you a Christian when they nailed Jesus on the wood and he died is that the reason you people are Christians? Then is Jesus the founder of the world? Every Sunday day you people will say he Jesus has come to free all of us when he free us all is he the founder of the world?"



The former lawmaker for Zebilla wondered “If Christians say Jesus is the founder of the world and Muslims also say Prophet Mohammed is the founder of the world what will it bring?...It brings unnecessary fighting among ourselves. Founder’s, Founders’ I don’t see the use, let’s continue to do the good work of Nkrumah. Let’s realize his dream by making sure we reach where Nkrumah wanted to reach and give him the highest respect and leave that."

"What Nkrumah did and it was not good let’s not go back there. If Danquah and co’s work was good then we also pick those ideas to use. Danquah said we should change the name Gold Coast to Ghana, some people are saying he said we should name it as Akan state those things are unnecessary. We are punishing ourselves, everyone agreed with Nkrumah, all the whites who were opposing him have all agreed with Nkrumah. In any case, we use the birthday day of Jesus as world founder’s day”, he stressed



Concluding he said “I don’t care who founded Ghana or not, they gave birth to Nkrumah when the land was already there. I don’t care whosoever is the founder"”