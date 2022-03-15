The arrest of our brother is double injustice against us – Kaaka's family

The prosecution is yet to begin eight months after the arrest of suspects

The family of murdered Ejura social activist Ibrahim Kaaka has appealed to the state to hastily but carefully investigate and punish those responsible for the killing, saying every single day going by without justice being served is a day of misery and psychological trauma for the family.

The grieving family is also demanding the immediate release of Iddi Mohammed, senior brother of the slain activist.



Speaking in a Facebook live chat with Frank Koomson, the National Spokesperson for the Economic Fighters League, Nafiu Mohammed, who speaks for the Kaaka family, said the unjust killing of their brother and the subsequent arrest of Iddi Mohammed is the greatest and worst form of injustice perpetrated against a family anywhere in the world.



“[The Police] came to arrest his brother [Iddi Mohammed] after [Kaaka] died and has ever since been in remand custody and has so far been taken to court for the 14th time last Monday [March 8].



“There is a deliberate attempt to keep Iddi Mohammed in custody for a long time through the constant adjournment of the case with the excuse that they are seeking the advice of the Attorney General.”



Nafiu Mohammed said the family is still heavily traumatized by Kaaka’s murder and cry every day to see justice served.

“It is not easy for the family. The breadwinner of the family is no more. The family is not taking it easy at all, we are facing a lot of challenges.”



“Our mother is not taking it lightly. I have resorted to devising a plan of hiding from her because she anticipates that anytime I travel to Kumasi with regards to the case, I would return with her son [Iddi Mohammed], Kaaka’s senior brother,” he added.



He also reiterated the family’s position of their brother being innocent of the crime he has been arrested and accused of.



“To the best of our knowledge, Iddi is innocent and hasn’t committed any crime. He has no hand in the murder of his junior brother who is Kaaka, so all that we are demanding for is that he must be released as long as there is no evidence tying him to the crime.”



The presiding Magistrate has also on several occasions expressed disappointment at the hesitation of the Attorney General to give advice on the case for committal proceedings to commence.

Many human rights advocates and social movements including the Economic Fighters League have expressed concern about the unlawful and continued detention of the three arrested in connection with Kaaka’s murder and the delay by the Attorney General to give his advice for committal proceedings to begin.



The prosecution is yet to begin eight months after their arrests.



The late Kaaka, 45, resident of Ejura, was believed to have been attacked by a mob and later died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.



He was allegedly attacked in front of his house when he was returning home on a motorbike, at about 1:30 am on June 26, 202, and was rushed to the Ejura Municipal Hospital, on Sunday, June 27, 2021.



His death sparked deadly protests in Ejura.