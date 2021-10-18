The arrogance of power has gotten to them - Mahama reacts to Lord Commey's comments

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has described the comments by Lord Commey as reckless and careless.



According to him, people would usually make these comments when in power and arrogance sets in.



Mahama comments come at the back of Lord Commey‘s statement during a Greater Accra Regional delegate’s conference where he said the NPP is not ready to hand over power to the NDC.

He said Akufo-Addo will rather hand over power to a member of NPP rather than the NDC.



“I don’t care who becomes national chairman, I don’t care who becomes flagbearer, what I care is that the NPP continues to reign in this country.”



The former president said this in an interview with Global FM in Ho, today, October 18, 2021.



John Mahama also added that it is not the will of the NPP to decide who they hand over to, but the will of God and the people.



“… When you listen to people like Lord Commey it’s about power and not the welfare of the people or the will of the people. What do you mean by that? It is the sovereign will of the people who elect you to serve but when the arrogance of power sets in then you hear people speak so carelessly and recklessly. I think it’s most unfortunate. And he was quoting the president, he said the president said he is going to hand over to NPP president, it’s not your will because it’s God’s will and the will of the people."

He said just as previous presidents handed over power peacefully in the country, the NPP should do the same when it's time; adding that such comments are against the constitution.



"Whoever wins the election you must hand it over? Kufour handed over to Mills and I handed over to you (Akufo-Adhand). I could have made my mind that I wanted to handover to an NDC but it is the will of the people. You must agree but I don’t know where he is coming from but statements like this are reckless and I think that when they make them the president is happy with them so he pats them at the back so that is what encourages them.



“…What he said what against the constitution? How can you not hand over power?" He quizzed.



Mahama was speaking on Global FM in the Volta Region where he is currently having a "Thank You" tour.