2
Menu
News

The best way to deal with MP absenteeism is to fix biometric system – Muntaka

Muntaka Mubarak Parliament 20212121 Minority Chief Whip, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Muntaka says the systems will ensure MPs are physically present in the house

Deputy Speaker rebukes MPs for being absent

Parliament was adjourned because MPs did not form a quorum

The Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, has suggested that the leadership of parliament should consider fixing a biometric registration system in the house to check the absenteeism of MPs.

According to him, the biometric system will help prevent the phenomenon of MPs (members of Parliament) having their names in the attendance list even though they did not come to the house.

“The best way to deal with this issue is to have a biometric registration [system so that you register] as you enter the Chamber. I don’t know how difficult this is that we are not doing it.

“Some people come into the Chamber but are marked absent, and those who do not come are rather marked present. For instance, yesterday [Thursday], I saw both the Majority and Minority leaders in the Chamber, yet, they were marked absent,” the MP is quoted to have said on the floor of Parliament.

On his part, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, rebuked MPs for failing to turn up for the 27th sitting of the House.

“The objection was raised at a few minutes past 11 am. I had the bell ring, and I said I will adjourn after 10 minutes, but we continued for nearly 1 hour. Then those who are saying they were at committee meetings, I have looked at the records and each one of you, your committees closed way before parliament come to a close,” he said.

On March 11, 2022, the sitting in the House was adjourned because the MPs present could not form a quorum of 92.

Although the attendance list captured 100 MPs as present, only 41 were physically present in the House.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
We wont go to IMF for 'small small' boys to dictate to us - Baafi
Ya Naa chides Nr minister
Shatta Wale warns critics for the second time
Your descendants won’t ever get the chance to play for Hearts - Akambi to players who left for free
Partey 'disagrees' with Arteta on lack of control in Watford win
68-year-old footballer reveals secret to fitness
Re-election should be in Hohoe, not Buem – Dr Joe Addae
We must strive to protect depoliticization of Deputy Speakers' position – Azar
SC ruling: NDC set the grounds for court’s actions – Woyome
MP shares video of Joe Wise affirming he can't vote as presiding Speaker
Related Articles: