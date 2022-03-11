The best way to deal with MP absenteeism is to fix biometric system – Muntaka

Minority Chief Whip, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka

Muntaka says the systems will ensure MPs are physically present in the house

Deputy Speaker rebukes MPs for being absent



Parliament was adjourned because MPs did not form a quorum



The Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, has suggested that the leadership of parliament should consider fixing a biometric registration system in the house to check the absenteeism of MPs.



According to him, the biometric system will help prevent the phenomenon of MPs (members of Parliament) having their names in the attendance list even though they did not come to the house.



“The best way to deal with this issue is to have a biometric registration [system so that you register] as you enter the Chamber. I don’t know how difficult this is that we are not doing it.

“Some people come into the Chamber but are marked absent, and those who do not come are rather marked present. For instance, yesterday [Thursday], I saw both the Majority and Minority leaders in the Chamber, yet, they were marked absent,” the MP is quoted to have said on the floor of Parliament.



On his part, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, rebuked MPs for failing to turn up for the 27th sitting of the House.



“The objection was raised at a few minutes past 11 am. I had the bell ring, and I said I will adjourn after 10 minutes, but we continued for nearly 1 hour. Then those who are saying they were at committee meetings, I have looked at the records and each one of you, your committees closed way before parliament come to a close,” he said.



On March 11, 2022, the sitting in the House was adjourned because the MPs present could not form a quorum of 92.



Although the attendance list captured 100 MPs as present, only 41 were physically present in the House.