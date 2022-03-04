The best way to develop is to get all in informal sector to add to revenue generation – Amewu

John Peter Amewu, Member of Parliament for Hohoe constituency

Minister of Railways Development, John Peter Amewu, has said that in order to witness the needed development in Ghana, everyone especially persons in the informal sector must contribute to the government’s revenue generation for that development.

This informed the introduction of the E-levy, he said.



The Hohoe Member of Parliament said this while speaking during the government’s town hall meeting held on the E-levy in the Volta Regional capital Ho, Friday, March 4.



“Politics is about development and the best way to ensure the development we seek is getting the informal sector to all to contribute to the revenue generation,” he said.



Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah for his part stated that the town hall meeting offers an opportunity to have an honest conversation on the economy.



“Government Town Hall Meetings offer an opportunity to have an honest conversation on the economy,” the Ofoase Ayirebi lawmaker said.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta has said that Ghana is beginning to witness a post-pandemic economic recovery.



This, according to him, is due to the measures the government has put in place to deal with the ravages of the virus on the economy including the Ghana COVID-19 Alleviation and Revitalisation of Enterprises Support (Ghana CARES).



The Ghana CARES programme was launched by Nana Akufo-Addo on 18 November 2020 in Accra.



The programme is to serve as a ‘blueprint’ for Ghana’s economic recovery post-COVID-19.



Speaking at the 2022 National Labour Conference in Kwahu in the Eastern Region on Wednesday, March 2, the Finance Minister Mr Ofori Atta said “We are beginning to see a post-pandemic economic recovery with a strong rebound to real GDP in 2021 in response to the implementation of the measures we put in place for economic recovery including the Ghana CARES Programme.”

At the same event, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said the government is focused on enhancing internal revenue mobilization and deepening the digital footprint in order to develop the country.



“We remain focused on improving public sector efficiency, rationalizing public expenditure, enhancing internal revenue mobilization deepening the country digital footprint and supporting the growth of the private sector,” he said.



Dr Bawumia further urged the National Labour Commission to digitalize its operations to enable labour unions to present their issues online for prompt responses.