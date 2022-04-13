The by-election in Assin North should have been conducted long ago – Attorney General

Dame says Assin North MP’s seat should have been vacant after ruling of the High Court

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, has said that the Assin North parliamentary seat should have been declared vacant after the ruling of the Cape Coast High Court.



According to him, the judgement of the Supreme Court that James Gyakye Quayson should cease to hold himself as an MP affirms that the seat should have been declared vacant.



Speaking to the media in Accra, Dame said that a by-election should have been held in the constituency but for the tactics employed by the lawyers of Gyakye Quayson.

“As the high court had earlier held, … for me the people of Assin North will not be represented and I think that were it not for all these legal gymnastics that had been employed by the lawyers of the Assin North (MP), perhaps a bye-election should have been conducted long ago."



“In my view, there should be nothing in the way of Electoral Commission to declare the seat of the MP vacant, the High Court had given a judgment, determined the status of the gentleman as not qualified to have stood for the election and had actually cancelled the election conducted in the Assin North Constituency ... The Court of Appeal subsequently struck out his appeal for non-compliance with the rules of the court and so there is no appeal pending and I think the way is clear."



“But the (Supreme) Court ordered an expedited hearing in the determination of this matter and I believed that the Supreme Court will definitely affirm all the principles of law that had early on been established by the courts of Ghana,” he said.



Also, Godfred Dame said that the Assin North Member of Parliament James Gyakye Quayson must face the law like the former Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Adamu Dramani Sakande, who served a jail sentence for forgery among other charges.



Godfred Dames made this remarking after the Supreme Court in a majority 5-2 decision, ruled that Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson can no longer perform Parliamentary duties.