The calibre of individuals elected shows the NDC is hungry for victory – Nketiah

Johnson Aseidu Nketiah NDC 12 Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, NDC Chairman

Tue, 16 May 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the successful organisation of the primaries indicates that the party has what it takes to win the 2024 election.

In his view, the calibre of individuals elected shows the NDC is hungry for victory.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, speaking at the announcement of the presidential results, stated that the NDC is prepared for battle.

“We are happy that so far the quality of candidates that have been produced in this election gives us confidence that we will go into 2024 and win the presidential and win a considerable majority in Parliament and also deliver on the charge of rescuing this country. We are not going to say we have the men. We want the men to prove themselves for you to say that yes, the NDC has the men”.

Meanwhile, he has also commended the Police describing their work at the primaries as professional.

He praised the Ghana Police Service for displaying the utmost integrity, professionalism, and sense of duty during the weekend elections.

He stated that the orderly electoral process had no security breaches and that the police were effective in carrying out their duties during the primaries.

“We can rely on your professionalism when we approach the next elections”

