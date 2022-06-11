The church has failed us - Apostle Lawrence

Apostle Lawrence Success

The head pastor of Holy and Holiness Chapel International, Apostle Lawrence Success argues that the 21st-century church has failed its purpose as a Christian body.

Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom Fm 'Anopa Nkomo' with Okogyeabour Ocran, the Apostle stated that the church has turned into campaign grounds where pastors instead of preaching the word of God are rather preaching politics.



"The church has failed humanity and God, today the church has to turn into a competition where every pastor wants to show his powers by preaching lies to its members," he said.



He furthered that: "The church is corrupt and if care is not taken the wrath of God will fall on this nation, we can all attest to what is happening in the country nowadays, people are doing all kinds of evil things just to survive."

Apostle Lawrence Success added that the church is a place of sanity and should be maintained as such, by not allowing politicians to take over the church in the name of power.



"Church members should be vigilant enough to know the church is not a campaign ground but a holy place of worship, so any other thing contrary to this is not a church rather a business center."



He again charged traditional leaders and opinion leaders not to encourage dirty politics in the churches because of their own selfish interests.