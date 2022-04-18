The church must accept E-levy for development – Okyere Baafi

Member of Parliament for New Juaben, Michael OKyere Baafi

The Member of Parliament for New Juaben who doubles as deputy minister of Trade and Industry Michael OKyere Baafi has appealed to churches in Ghana to accept the electronic transfer levy act (E-levy) to enable the government to mobilise revenue for development.

He conceded the levy is worrying considering the current hardship but it is necessary to help the government deal with the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic for a recovery.



Okyere Baafi, therefore, called on churches in Ghana to welcome the E-levy for the sake of national development.



He said this in Koforidua during the climax of the Easter Convention by the Church of Pentecost, Koforidua Area on Sunday.



“What the church can do to help the country are prayers and promoting patriotism. You will agree with me that the country is going through some difficulties because we didn’t see COVID-19 coming to disrupt the economy. But by the grace of God and your prayers the economy is recovering. I know that you will not stop praying for the country so that the country crashes. Continue to remember President Akufo Addo and his appointees in prayers.”



“The second issue about patriotism, many things have happened some are quite difficult decisions but all for the sake of the country’s development. That is why the President and the Finance Minister initiated e-levy. We know it is difficult but it is for the sake of national development so accept it for us. If the church doesn’t accept e-levy nobody can accept it. We know it is quite worrying but at all costs try to welcome the E-levy to enable the government to embark on developmental projects.”



The comment by the Lawmaker was greeted with hisses by the congregants seething their resentment about the e-levy.

However, the chairman of The Church of Pentecost Apostle Eric Nyamekye said once the bill has been passed into law, the church has accepted it but leaves the responsibility of prudent management of the revenue to the government.



“This is the only country we have. If for nothing at all we have peace. some of the countries around us are fighting but we have peace. So I wanted the Honourable (Okyere Baafi) to confidently speak on the E-levy but he was being apologetic. Once the bill has been passed into law, that’s all, we have all accepted it. We all must come together and contribute to the government to develop the country. Do your part and leave the burden of prudent management of the revenue to the government,” said Apostle Nyamekye.



The implementation of the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy Act 2022 (Act 1075) commences on 1st May 2022.



The levy is imposed at 1.5% on electronic transfers. The levy is charged on an electronic transfer at the time of the transfer.



The Charging Entities are electronic money issuers, payment service providers, banks, specialised deposit-taking institutions, and other financial institutions prescribed by Regulations made under the Act.