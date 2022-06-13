0
Menu
News

The church partly to blame for Ghana’s leadership crisis - Methodist Pastor

Methodist Ps.jpeg Head Pastor of the Mount Zion Society of Dawhenya, Rev Ing. Emmanuel Hammond

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

The Head Pastor of the Mount Zion Society of Dawhenya- Afienya Circuit of the Methodist Church in Ghana, Rev Ing. Emmanuel Hammond, has said that the church should partly be blamed for the leadership crisis or mishaps being seen across the country.

He said, with the church contributing to over 80 per cent of leaders in various positions, there’s a need for the church to also ensure individuals who filled up various portfolios are indeed devoted Christians with proper doctrines.

He said this during a health walk organized by the church to mark their 10th anniversary in Afienya.

The Ghanaian church has recently come under a barrage of criticisms for producing half-baked leaders who have been embroiled in all manner of scandals.

However, Rev Ing Emmanuel said, though the church must partly take responsibility for the current leadership crisis, the public must also probe further to ascertain if these individuals are indeed Christians with proper doctrines.

The health walk, which saw dozens of church members and members from other denominations walk from Afienya to Michel Camp amidst drumming and singing, was part of activities to mark the church’s 10years anniversary.

Members took the opportunity to also interact with members of the public on the need to accept Christ. The health walk was climaxed with aerobic exercise.

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ndc's Brogya Genfi Reacts To Alleged ‘Tribalistic’ Audio Of Osafo-maafo
Ashesi University First-class Graduate Reportedly Lands Job With Goldman Sachs
Three Men, Two Women Kennedy Agyapong’s Potential Partners For Election 2024
Ex-gratia Kufuor's Parting Gift That Has Come Back To Haunt Akufo-addo
Whatever Opuni did was consistent with policies of the Board - Fmr Board Chairman
What Attorney General told the Supreme Court about its role in building a National Cathedral
Meet the 13-member Board of Trustees of National Cathedral
UK Parliament invites MPs for a 3-day meeting over anti-gay bill
Two Ghanaian doctors save life of ‘dying’ French passenger on Brussels-Accra flight
Throwback pictures of famous politicians that will crack you up