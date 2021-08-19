The church should accept LGBTQ+ people not ostracize them – Charlotte Osei

Charlotte Osei, the former chairperson of the Electoral Commission

Charlotte Osei, the former chairperson of the Electoral Commission believes that the Ghanaian society needs to have another look at how it treats persons who belong to minority groups.

In an August 18, 2021 Joy FM interview, she said she ‘was concerned’ with how the Ghanaian society treated minority members, especially members of the Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender (LGBTQ+) community.



According to her, instead of alienating them, the Ghanaian society should rather open its doors for such person.



She called on the church to operate an-all inclusive policy where every person could feel welcome in the house of God.



“Again I get concerned with the gay, lesbian thing and how we are approaching it because it more exclusionist than bringing them in. When you legislate sin, it’s very difficult, you are not changing the person.



“As Christian, we are taught to hate the sin and love the sinner. I may not like homosexuality and all the alphabets that come with it but my constitution should also teach me that I must be tolerant with people with different beliefs and as a Christian, God judges, the Holy Spirit convicts and my duty as a Christian is to preach the word and to pray and none of us are saints.

“I would have loved to see churches reaching out to them and encouraging them to come and worship. Come let’s pray together, doing that does not mean you are endorsing the sin it means that you are loving the sinner and you are hating the sin. But it must be a more embracing approach that is what I will love to see in all spheres,” she said.



She also criticized the nation’s handling of the LGBTQ+ issue, warning that the continued ostracization of minority groups makes them vulnerable to extremist groups.



“When you make people feel that they are less than citizens, they are not good enough, you just may find that there are extremist groups out there who reach out to them and make them feel welcomed. Come over to our team, here you are a valued member.



A Private members Bill popularly referred to as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill is currently before Parliament. The bill has received both commendations and criticism from various sections of the Ghanaian populace.