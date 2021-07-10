The closure of borders has destroyed marriages, killed people more than coronavirus - Jomoro MP

Madam Dorcas Affo-Toffey, Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency

The member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, is advocating for borders to be opened since in her view, the closure has caused more harm than good.

The legislator claims she is personally aware a constituent has committed suicide due to this.



She told the parliamentary press corps that several business owners went in for bank loans to import their goods, but because of the closure, their goods have expired.



This is the reason why the constituent committed suicide because the loan was due, and the person had no resources to pay back.



The MP noted that the situation was dire as the closures have destroyed marriages and created a financial crisis in her constituency.



"The closure of our borders has created difficulties in my constituency. The importers in my constituency went in for loans to import goods, but unfortunately, the goods have expired, and they are due to pay the loans. The government must intervene because the situation is dire. The financial burden in the area is killing people more than the Covid-19 itself.

"I personally know one person who has committed suicide. Marriages have been destroyed because of this. My constituents had planned of demonstrating because I encouraged them to hold because I had filed a question and expect the Minister to answer, but when he appeared, he could not provide any convincing answer. I will support my constituents to demonstrate so the government would open the borders. If the Airport has been opened, then we have to open borders.”



According to her, the claim by the government that the borders were opened for cargo is only benefiting huge firms and not small-scale businesses.



President Akufo-Addo in his 24th address on how his administration has combated the Covid-19 outbreak announced that all "…until further notice, all the restrictions as announced in my last address remain in force, and the Police will continue to ensure compliance by all and sundry.



The restrictions included the ban on weddings, funerals, social gatherings and the closure of our borders.