4
Menu
News

The cocaine addict who refuses to take a bath

Video Archive
Sat, 30 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 30-year-old man, Bismark Appiah has shared his cocaine addiction story with Step One TV.

Speaking to Barima Agyemang in his upcoming documentary on drug addiction, Bismark who has been abusing hard drugs for over 13 years said he wishes to end the addiction which has had a toll on his person.

According to Bismark, he was introduced to marijuana some years ago but graduated to cocaine which he now spends about GH¢400 daily on.

He stated that he used to steal to fund his addiction until that landed him in jail for six months. He has since been gathering and selling scrap metals which he makes between GH¢150 and GH¢200 daily.

Bismark who hails from Nkonya in the Oti Region said he last saw his parents some seven years ago and has no idea where his parents are.

Asked why he looked so unkept, Bismark answered that he had not taken a bath in over a month.

According to him, the cocaine he abuses wears off whenever he takes a bath hence his abstinence from water.

“We don’t have the time to bath... If I take a bath, then all the smoke wears off and I don’t have money to buy,” he said.

Bismark said he is not happy with his current state of life and has enrolled at a rehabilitation center where he hopes to end his cocaine addiction.



Watch the new episode of People and Places below:



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.

GA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Related Articles: