The comedy governance under Akufo-Addo must end – Prophet Oduro

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Prophet Kofi Oduro, founder of Alabaster International Ministries has expressed worry over the state of affairs in Ghana currently.

According to him, although Ghana is a democratic state, that is not what is being practised.



He says people who are critical of the current government are tagged as enemies of the government; a situation he deems worrying.



“A man bled from yesterday to today. He went to 37 Military Hospital but there was not one single doctor because it’s a holiday. Can you imagine that? I thought doctors work all the time.”



“There were no doctors because they don’t have an enabling environment to work. The commitment is not there,” he said.



He continued "let me tell you Mr government, God is a judge, this God will not only judge you in heaven. The punishment will begin with you, your wife, your children. He will begin with the goodies you have taken for yourselves. So from monies that were meant to build hospitals, schools and infrastructure."



"The moment somebody even talks about bad roads you become a target, can you imagine. Let me tell you, we don’t care about NPP, we don’t care about NDC. The right thing must be done. How come a Christian Nation is struggling like this? …

"How are we struggling like this because of comedy? Stop the comedy because God is still on the throne”.



Rev. Oduro made this known when he was addressing his congregation in a video that has since gone viral expressing his disgust at what he describes as comic governance.



He could not fathom why doctors are on holidays while patients are left to their fate worrying he says is the fact that leaders in the country leave Ghana for healthcare abroad.



“Have you seen Donald Trump in Ghana to receive healthcare before?” he questioned.



He indicated that he loves President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but was worried the people around him will lead to his downfall.