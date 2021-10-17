The concept of Youth Parliament in Ghana demystified

The Youth Parliament in Ghana is making waves

Source: Ilyaas Al-Hasan, Contributor

The world over, youth groups often play a very critical role in the socio-economical and political dispensation of many jurisdictions of which Ghana is no exception.

One of such youth groups making waves in Ghana is Youth Parliament.



On Thursday, October 7, 2021 I caught up with the Majority Leader of the Youth Parliament to ascertain the activities of the youth group.



Established in 2010 under the auspices of the National Youth Authority (NYA), the Youth Parliament concept is a mock Parliament mimicking the work of the legislature.



The National Youth Parliament concept in Ghana is to provide a single formalized youth structure at the district, regional and national levels for the youth to air their frustrations, deliberate on matters of importance to youth development, and hold duty bearers accountable.



As an advocacy and not a pressure group as it is often perceived, it seeks to champion the cause of the youth and operates as a non-religious, non-partisan and non-ethnic, the idea of the Youth Parliament was first conceived and birthed in the Upper West Region.



Seeking to give the youth voice in the advancement of society, the Youth Parliament deals with three thematic areas in society namely, Democracy, Development and Leadership.

According to the Majority Leader, Mr. Sidik Marzuuk, the functions of the house includes: "What we do is to call duty bearers to order and also ensure that they account to the very people they lead. We also visit abandoned government projects to enquire why the projects are abandoned and call on the relevant authorities to have such projects continued and completed."



"We embark on campaigns to sensitize the general public through Television station, radios stations, face-to-face, as well as social media on relevant issues of concern to us and the region at large. We also partner and collaborate with other youth groups to help organize their programs that seek to help the youth in the region."



He furthered that the house also liaises with Security Agencies and Peace Council to ensure there is security in the region, especially during elections.



He stated that they also collaborate with state institutions like the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), the Narcotics Control Board and other relevant agencies to sensitize the public on matters of interest to the youth.



According to him, they also visit youth camps most especially hotspots during elections to sensitize them on the need to embrace peace.



Asked about who is eligible to become a member, Sidik Marzuuk disclosed that the Youth Parliament draws its members from the various registered youth groups in the region, Youth Parliamentarians from the various District/Municipal Youth Parliaments as well as interested individuals and students.

The Majority Leader of the Youth Parliament is mostly run by its leadership under the guidance of the NYA Regional Director with the support of Parliamentarians.



The running of the Youth Parliament is not without challenges with lack of funding identified as one of the stumbling blocks, compelling Youth Parliamentarians to sometimes contribute from their own meager resources to execute programs.



Aside from that, the Youth Parliament does not have an office space of its own to run which also hinders its full operation.



Mr. Marzuuk stressed that the regular departure of some Youth from the region upon completing school and those who secure employment elsewhere often deprive the group of stability.



He called for the support of individuals, non-governmental organizations and corporate organizations to aid the smooth running of the youth group.