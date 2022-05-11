The constitution is a living document but cannot amend itself - Clara Kasser-Tee

NCCE holds 2022 Constitution Week

Lawyer argues in favour of constitution review



Citizens and leaders make constitution a living thing, says lawyer



Lecturer at the University of Ghana Law School, Clara Beeri Kasser-Tee, has noted that, there is only an extent to which the constitution of Ghana can be referred to as a living document.



Speaking as a panel guest at the 2022 Annual Constitution Week lecture hosted by the National Commission for Civil Education on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, the lawyer pinpointed some of the reasons why constitutions require review over time.



“The constitution was made by human beings, constitutions everywhere are made by human beings. They don’t drop from the sky. They are made by human beings; our forefathers who are fallible just like you and me, and who lived in a certain era.

“Things change, at the time that we had the 19922 Constitution we didn’t even have social media as we have today. There are a lot of things that change. So generally, everywhere, with time, there are certain things that may not work for us as a people again and that is why even the constitution provides in itself how it can be amended. So even though it is a living document, they can be amended,” she noted.



She noted that despite the constitution being accepted as a living document, it requires efforts of citizens and stakeholders to give it a living meaning.



“Is the constitution by itself capable of development? For me it is an absolute no. This is the constitution, has it got hands and legs? If we put it anywhere, will it change?



“I keep telling my law students in my constitutional class and function law that this is the constitution if you leave it the way it is, it is just a piece of paper. It is us and the way we implement it; both leadership and citizens who are the arms and legs and the brains of the constitution. And it is to that extent that we can make it live. So if it has to live, it is up to you and I,” she added.



