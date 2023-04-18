The cost of sanitary pads is too high, making men take advantage of young girls – Queen mother

Sanitary materials

Nana Adwoa Enyinfuaa III, the queen mother of Ekumfi Swedru in the Ekumfi district, has asked the government to lower the levy on sanitary pads so that parents can buy them for their daughters.

The queen mother bemoaned that sanitary pad fees are high and that some parents are unable to provide them for their daughters.



She stated that as a result of this, some males are preying on young girls and seducing them into having sex with them.



According to the traditional ruler, some of these females engage in sexual activities to earn money to buy their pads.



She stated that she has been giving pads to the girls in her neighbourhood for some time, but the costs are exorbitant due to excessive taxes, and when the prices are decreased, parents can buy for their kids, and queen mothers can also help their people.



“I’d like to lobby the government to lower sanitary pad taxes.” Taxes are exorbitant, and as a result, some families are unable to purchase them for their children.”

She begged parents to take responsibility for purchasing sanitary pads for their daughters to keep males from taking advantage of them.



“As parents, especially mothers, I want to encourage you to buy sanitary pads for your daughters at all times.” It should be something you prioritise. Give them the assistance women deserve so that males do not exploit them.”



She then advised the girls to focus on their education rather than following males who offer them a few cedis and then impregnate them.



Nana Adwoa Enyinfuaa III also appealed to the elderly males who exploit young girls when they assist them.



She went on to say that it is important to help the needy, as the Bible encourages us to do, so aid these girls from the bottom of your heart and do not expect a reward in kind.