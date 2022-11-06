The country is hot, even dog food has gone from GH¢400 to GH¢750 – NHIA boss laments

Bernard Okoe Boye - CEO of NHIA

Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye, Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority, NHIA, has admitted that the country is hot citing hike in prices of items.

He narrated how he was shocked to note that dog food that he usually buys had been increased by close to 100% the last time he sent for some to be bought.



The former Member of Parliament added that President Akufo-Addo’s admission that the country was in a crisis was true and that the reality was inflation and attendant price hikes.



“The country is hot, when the President said we are in a crisis, the Ga equivalent is, the country is hot. And you know what shows the country is hot? Even dog food has gone up.



“I usually buy dog food at GH¢400 cedis …I sent my boy to go and get dog food, he called and said the GH¢400 is way below, I said how? He said GH¢750, so I told him he has to reduce the food of the dogs,” he added.



Host of Good Morning Ghana, Randy Abbey also narrated a similar incident where the dog feed he buys had gone up.



The NHIA boss, however, stressed that there was a need for Ghanaians to think outside the box, especially on how to start producing some of these feeds since a key reason for the hikes are that they are largely imported.

What Akufo-Addo said about Ghana being in a crisis



Akufo-Addo in his October 30 address on the economy blamed the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as causes for the country’s economic woes.



While admitting that the country was in crisis and rallying support for various government interventions to stem the tide, he said the situation was not peculiar to the country as many nations across the world were also experiencing difficulties.



“We are in a crisis, I do not exaggerate when I say so. I cannot find an example in history when so many malevolent forces have come together at the same time.



“But, as we have shown in other circumstances, we shall turn this crisis into an opportunity to resolve not just the short-term, urgent problems, but the long-term structural problems that have bedeviled our economy,” he said.



But like before, President Akufo-Addo blamed the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as causative factors for the economic woes.

