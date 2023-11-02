The country is in the hands of pro-colonial negroes – Dr Amoah

Chief Executive Officer of Progeny Ventures, Dr Kofi Amoah

The Chief Executive Officer of Progeny Ventures, Dr Kofi Amoah, says the posture and utterances of the Akufo-Addo government and some of its officials clearly show that Ghana is in the hands of persons who will choose the white man over their fellow Ghanaians.

More than sixty years after Ghana gained independence, Dr Amoah suggests that Ghana which was the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to fight for self-governance should not be frolicking with colonial masters and so-called development partners who are not interested in the wellbeing of the African continent except to loot it for its mineral resources.



Dr Amoah while speaking to GhanaWeb said, sadly the situation is pervasive not only in Ghana but in most African countries.



Dr Amoah argues that the continuous flirtation of the current government, where it gives out sweetheart deals to foreigners to mine and exploit the country’s resources is worrying.



He adds that strangely, how Ghana can completely extricate itself from neo-colonial tactics which come in the form of loans, gifts, aid and grants is not featuring prominently in the heated conversation ahead of next year's general elections.



Further reacting on X (formally Twitter), Dr Amoah who is affectionately called Citizen Kofi said, “Prez Addo talks to US State Dept re security threat to Ghana from Burkina Faso’s alliance with Russia in kicking out colonial France.



By what means can Africa get rid of the exploitation by the West and others? Is Russia/China better than AFRICAN UNITY?

“Ghana’s security is now a grave matter The country is in the hands of pro-colonial negroes,” he told GhanaWeb.



Citizen Kofi highlighted that the francophone countries seem to have woken up to the idea of expunging themselves from colonial exploitation. Whether the coup route coupled with the invitation of a new colonial master, Russia/Wagner Forces is desirable must also be debated.



“ The position of ECOWAS to consider military force in stopping coups and maintaining the present political status quo, which is not working to improve the conditions of the people, but to protect the exploitation of the natural resources by the West and others, as well as the prolongation of a stunted class structure that benefits the political elite and their cronies whilst the depth of debts increases to crush any chance for economic revival and prosperity for the people.



The African Unity agenda holds the only promise for creating a meaningful economic power for Africa through sensible control of its enormous resources and the deployment of her huge youth population to generate and unleash fast-pace economic growth supported by massive job creation.



The linkage of Africa’s prosperity to her ability to wrestle control of her valuable resources from exploitation and apply these for beneficial investments and growth.



I’m of the firm belief that if we do not address these issues, the issues which have impinged on our inability to progress since political independence and come up with cogent and practical approaches, we will continue to be the feeders of the fuel that promotes the progress of other nations to the detriment of our own.”

Dr Amoah describes himself as a champion for change and has been advocating for the protection of Africa’s resources from ‘predators’ who come as friends only to exploit.





