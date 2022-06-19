19
Menu
News

The coup d’état is being done – Barker-Vormawor declares

New Look Oliver Barker Vormawor Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor is one of the conveners for #FixTheCountry Movement

Sun, 19 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Barker-Vormawor threatens to stage coup

Barker-Vormawor arrested, granted bail on coup post

Barker-Vormawor condemns police, military over extra-judicial killings

One of the conveners of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has asserted that a coup is already happening in the country.

In an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio, he premised his assertion on the prevalent nature of extra-judicial killings by the police and the undermining of the 1992 Constitution including the lack of representation for SALL.

Responding to a post he made which indicated that he will lead a coup if the E-levy is passed, Barker-Vormawor said the current administration has already beaten him to the coup.

However, he mentioned that he has no interest in picking up a gun to oust the government.

“I don’t have any intention of picking up guns ever. I think that the coup d’état is already being done and our constitutional democracy is being undermined. The current administration already beat me to the process,” he contended.

“I actually do believe that our constitutional democracy is being in the ways in which our national anthem and our constitution in Article 3 call upon us to resist those unconstitutional things happening around us,” Barker-Vormawor said adding that an ‘intellectual coup of mindset’ is needed.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor was arrested on Friday, February 11, at the Kotoka International Airport upon his return from the United Kingdom over a coup post on social media.

He was subsequently charged with treason felony and spent 34 days on remand.

He was released on bail on March 17, 2022, and is still standing trial over the coup post.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why GES sacked me - Teacher Kwadwo
You’re not an Akyem and have no right to speak for us – Osafo-Maafo told
My $10m factory was destroyed because of work I did in the oil sector – Raymond Archer
National Cathedral: Frema Busia slams Akufo-Addo
Greece to Germany: I slept in the forest for three months, arrested and stripped naked – Ghanaian lady
‘Totally ignorant, setback mentality’ – Ama K. Abebrese jabs Efia Odo
‘Save the date’ - Nana Aba Anamoah announces
Hopeson Adorye slams SP
Adom-Otchere slams Togbe Afede's aide on RTI request
How Court of Appeal Judge resigned over the demolition of his residence
Related Articles: