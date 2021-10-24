The crocodile that has served Fadama for over 40 years

• Fadama has many fascinating stories

• Some of these were revealed in this edition of People & Places



• The community has a crocodile that has served its people for years



You can call it a ‘seer’ or an ‘oracle’ but this crocodile has somewhat supernatural powers.



The crocodile, called ‘Kada’ in Hausa is located in Fadama and has served the community for over 40 years.



Speaking to the People & Places team on GhanaWeb, Dr. Yahouza Abass who is a herbalist in the community explained that the crocodile is one of many animals that were reared by the first herbalist in the area – Dr. Wali Abass.



According to him, Dr. Wali who was the brother of the first Chief Imam of the area, Mohammed Abass, was gifted by God, with a gift to use natural means to cure various ailments of people in the community.

As part of this gift, he had a small zoo where he kept animals including various breeds of snakes among others, which also served the purpose of healing.



“My grandfather, this is the place he was working, he had different kinds of animals – crocodiles, snakes, monkeys, crabs, rabbits, different types of animals. Formally, he was curing mad people in the area.



“He was Dr. Wali Abbas, the brother of the first Chief Imam. His only God given gift was medicine. It was natural, he started this work from Old Fadama before we came here.



“He was curing mad people and anyone else who came with any form of disease, that’s why he had these animals,” he said.



After he died, only the crocodile was left behind as his passing gift to the people of Fadama.



Dr. Yahouza explains that among other things, the semi-aquatic animal can detect bad persons in the community.





“There were different types of snakes, but after he passed, he left for us, this crocodile.



“This crocodile has been here for over 40 years. It is not common. If you are a bad person, or you have a bad spirit, he will tell us. It communicates to us,” he told GhanaWeb’s Wonder Ami Hagan.



Dr. Yahouza also revealed other intriguing details about Fadama in the full interview below:



