The culprit in Adisadel College assault video dangerous to society – Lawyer

Adisadel College

Private Legal Practitioner, Lawyer Augustine Obour has described the culprit in the viral Adisadel College issue assault a dangerous person in society.

He is advocating for his immediate arrest for causing such harm to his colleague whiles in the school’s dormitory at the blind side of authorities



Lawyer Obour who was speaking on Accra-based OKAY FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com, said he is shocked that the culprit is still walking as a freeman because such a person is dangerous and does not need to be given any form of freedom.



“Such a person is dangerous to society. This person will grow up and beat his wife, he will beat his siblings and continue to fool if he is not made to face the law. I’m still shocked the Police Commander hasn’t even issued a statement,” he said.



He continued “The statement I read has put the Police under the Ghana Education Service which should not be the case. If the Ghana Education Service will even sack him, they should do that while he is in custody facing the law. He should be made to face the full rigours of the law so he learns the hard way. I things are done this way, I will be at peace knowing that my child in High School is safe”.



Meanwhile, The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed that a student of Adisadel College in the Central Region who was seen assaulting another be immediately suspended.

A statement issued and signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of Public Affairs of the GES, indicated that the Regional Directorate has been tasked to liaise with the school authorities as well as the relevant security agencies to investigate the matter.



A video that has gone viral on social media reveals a senior assaulting a junior in the school’s dormitory.



The senior in the process, hits the head of the junior against a metal bed that has left him with a swollen face.



Details of when it happened and who recorded the incident remain unknown but the GES has condemned what it described as a barbaric act.