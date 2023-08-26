The current NPP has no elders – Kwame A Plus

Social commentator, A plus

Social commentator, Kwame Asare known popularly as Kwame A Plus, has said the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) doesn't have elders.

His comments come on the back of pockets of violence that have characterised the ongoing Super Delegates Conference.



Kwame A Plus’ post shared on Facebook said, “NPP party no ankasa panyin nni mu! Tweaaa!!!“.



The NPP is today electing five people out of ten who will contest for the flagbearer position of the political party for the 2024 election.

The NPP will further hold a special delegates congress on November 4 to elect a flagbearer for the party.



