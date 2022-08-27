The current breed of politicians too obsessed with materialism - KAA

President Candidate Hopeful, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

Presidential candidate hopeful Kwabena Agyei Agyapong has expressed concern that the current generation of young politicians is obsessed with materialism.

He claims that some politicians want to use their positions to amass wealth for themselves and their families at the expense of the poor.



According to him, as a former press secretary to President John Agyekum Kufuor, even when his position was equivalent to that of a Minister of State, he was never involved in scandals or corruption-related issues.



He believes that is unnecessary, and that politicians should be guided by that and pray for the spirit of contentment.



Appearing on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Frontline, the aspiring candidate said he is not the type of politician who is interested in material things.

As a result, he has advised today’s young politicians to refrain from using their political positions to amass wealth or engage in activities that only serve their selfishness and greed.



“So I want to advise today’s young politicians; you constantly hear stories about politicians chasing after money and doing well-meaning things. This is why parenting is essential. We require discipline in public service, as well as value for Ghana’s treasury… Our current economic situation is very difficult. Globally, you could say we’ve been hit with some surprises, but we should look in the mirror and ask ourselves if we’ve managed ourselves properly because you don’t spend what you don’t have."



"I believe that as a people, we require a reset. “A lot of things have happened that I disagree with,” he added.