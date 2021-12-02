'The current debate on numbers is good for Ghana’s democracy' - Former Bantama MP

Former MP for Bantama, Daniel Okyem Aboagye

Panelists on GBC's Current Affairs Programme, FOCUS have expressed mixed reactions over the drama that surrounded the November 30, 2021 passage of the 2022 Budget in Parliament.

For the panelists, the way and manner of the passage needed to be looked at critically to avoid future repetition.



Lawyer and Law Lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, UPSA, Justice Abdulai noted that Parliament did not form a quorum to take any binding decisions.



He said although one hundred and thirty-eight members were present, the assumption of the Speakership by the First Deputy-Speaker, Joe Osei-Owusu meant 137 Members were present.



”A Member of Parliament automatically loses voting rights once they preside over proceedings.”

Contributing to the Programme, MP for Tamale-North, Alhassan Suhuyini, disclosed that actions of the Minority on Tuesday, was a deliberate move to deny the Majority an opportunity to perpetuate an illegality.



He maintained that the decision of the House on Friday, November 26, 2021, still stands.



For his part, Former MP for Bantama, Daniel Okyem Aboagye described as worrying inconsistencies of the Minority.



”The current debate on the numbers is good for Ghana’s democracy.”