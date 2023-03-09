The current state of Ghana is a product of our pronouncement – Rev. Calvin Klabi

Rev. Calvin Klabi

Source: Samuel Nana Effah Obeng, Contributor

A reverend minister of the Global Evangelical Church–Ghana, has said that the current state of the country is largely as a result of the negative pronouncement its citizenry has made in times past.

Speaking in an online video, Rev. Calvin Klabi further elaborated that, the Bible was never wrong when it indicated that, there is power in our utterances hence, the need to always speak positively about a situation no matter its present look.



He said, speaking positively about an issue does not necessarily hide the reality of the issue but rather, brings hope, blessings and gives the individual an opportunity to look at the brighter side of the situation. Rev. Klabi wondered how Ghanaians expect to live in a glorious and a prosperous land whiles speaking ill about the country.

Dressed in a beautiful kente cloth, the reverend minister admonished his followers to pray for their country, pronounce blessings on the country and be positive about their country. He indicated that, if Ghanaians want to see Ghana prosper in the coming years, the life and death of the country lies in the power of their tongue hence, the need to make good assertions on Ghana in that regard.



Rev. Klabi urged the leadership of Ghana to set the required standard and examples to enable the citizenry to follow accordingly.