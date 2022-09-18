The day in 1994 when King Charles III was nearly assassinated

The world would not have had King Charles III today if David Kang, then 23 years old, had been successful in his 1994 attempt.

The shooter, who was a university student in Australia at the time, fired two blank shots at the prince when he visited Sydney.



According to multiple reports online, the reasons given by the student were directly linked to the treatment of hundreds of Cambodian asylum seekers being held in detention camps in Australia.



In a video that captured the moment, the king, then Prince Charles, showed a lot of bravadoes, almost nearly indicating no signs of apprehension even after the young man run onto the stage, amid a little fracas.



“What surprises us the most about this footage is how Prince Charles doesn't even react to what happened. In his face, you can see an inquisitive person rather than a frightened individual who fears for his life. We are still uncertain if the then prince was brave or he simply didn't fully understand what was happening at the time,” a report on marca.com stated.



Although David Kang was eventually charged and sentenced to do 500 hours of community service, it wasn't believed that he tried to kill the prince.

This was also because his actions were considered those of a desperate man who had been previously ignored by many in his attempt to raise awareness of his cause.



