The day of reckoning will catch up with you - Dr. Christopher Ampadu warns politicians

Dr. Christopher Ampadu

Dr. Christopher Ampadu, a lecturer at Pentecost University, has advised politicians to desist from bribing their way into holding positions.

He cautioned them that the day of reckoning will catch up with them just as it has done to the Juaben MCE nominee, Alex Sarfo Kantanka, should they continue to financially induce electorates for confirmation vote.



The Juaben MCE nominee was arrested and granted bail after a video of him demanding a refund of GH¢1000 he paid to the Assembly members to endorse him as substantive MCE surfaced on social media.



Mr. Sarfo Kantanka was heard in the viral video angrily threatening the members to pay back his money or face his wrath.



Bribery is an offence and for that matter, he was arrested by the Police.



Reacting to the issue during Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Dr. Christopher Ampadu, who doubles as West African Director of Samaritan Strategy, urged political aspirants to be men and women of integrity knowing that they will reap what they sow.

He condemned the moneycracy that has characterized Ghana's politics fearing its consequences in the future.







"The day of reckoning will catch up with you. So, we have to advise all types of leaders that there is always a time of accountability. So, if you hold a position or play role today, you have to know that it's not unending. A day is coming when you will be subjected into accountability. . .We have to get people with integrity; people who are honest," he admonished.



He also counseled electorates not to sell their votes.