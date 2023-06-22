The decision by 120 NPP MPs to support Bawumia is due to his competence – Annoh Dompreh

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president and Annoh Dompreh

Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency and Majority Chief Whip of the 8th Parliament Frank Annoh Dompreh, says the decision by him and 119 other MPs to support Dr. Bawumia is not a bandwagon.

The lawmaker explained that the majority of MPs on the Majority’s side have declared their support for Bawumia because he is competent.



He boldly stated that the National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) can take the chief whip position from him and that his support for Dr. Bawumia will not change.



According to him, out of 138 MPs on the majority side, 120 support Dr. Bawumia not because he is a strategic candidate, or because he can reduce the NDC vote in the Zongos while increasing the NPP vote in the Northern Region, but because he is a competent man.

"We repeatedly stated that Dr. Bawumia was the ideal candidate. Because he is from the Northern region, he is an ideal bot. We have decided to support him because he is competent. Our gold reserves at the Bank of Ghana had been small since independence, but since Dr. Bawumia implemented his gold-for-oil policy, our reserves have increased.



The NPP is not an Alan constituency. It’s a Danquah-Busia-Dombo custom. Northern People’s Party was founded in the North. Danquah has had a chance to rule, and Busia has also ruled on where the Dombo candidate is. Dr. Bawumia represents the Dombo candidate. The party may decide to remove me from my position. I don’t mind. My support for Dr. Bawumia is unwavering. I see victory approaching. I can feel it, and I am confident that Dr. Bawumia will defeat Mahama in 2024.”