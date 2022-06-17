The decision to increase transport fares is not intentional, bear with us - GPRTU

Cost of spare parts and other factors form part of the reasons why transport fares are increased

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) says the decision to increase transport fares is not intentional or meant to create inconveniences for the general public.

Public Relations Officer Abass Moro said the hikes in fuel prices are creating serious problems for them, and the best way is to increase fares.



He indicated that it was not their intention to increase fares, but the situation had caused it.



He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that whenever there is an increment in fuel prices, they will have no option but to increase fares.

On the percentage for the increment, he said they were yet to decide that.



He added that the cost of spare parts and other factors form part of the reasons why transport fares are increased.