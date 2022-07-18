The defeat of John Boadu came two days to the day of the polls - Analyst

A political analyst Michael Ebo Amoah has averred that the defeat of John Boadu, although shocking, kept staring him (Boadu) two days to the polls.

He said some actions infuriated delegates before the elections, and that contributed to his defeat.



Mr. Amoah stated that the endorsement by Chairman Wontumi and the 15 other regional chairpersons was not the best since it caused the defeated former secretary his seat.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said Chairman Wontumi, who led the chairpersons to declare their support for John Boadu, deceived him.



He added that John Boadu lost touch with the grassroots and was accused of being arrogant but he failed to take steps in addressing these perceptions.

”John Boadu was complacent. He failed to address the issue that he was accused of. He took the delegates for granted and that was why he lost.”



To him, this was a form of punishment that the delegates showed him and he must learn from the experience.



He said John Boadu should have taken a bow when the applause was loud just like Freddie Blay did.



