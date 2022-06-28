The demo will come off as planned – Arise Ghana

Bernard Mornah, a convener of the Arise Ghana group

Pressure Group Arise Ghana has said its planned demonstration for Tuesday, 28 June 2022, will still come.

According to the group, lawyers for Arise Ghana have “consequently filed a Notice of Appeal and an application for Stay of Execution of the said Order.”



In a statement issued by the group, following the ruling of the court on the approved time and route for the demonstration, as proposed by the Ghana Police, Arise Ghana noted: “The Police have been duly served. The demonstration will come off as planned. Protesters shall be converging at the Obra Spot/Kwame Nkrumah Interchange between the hours 10am and 12PM.”



It also noted the reasons for the 2-day demonstration.

To “protest against persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government that has imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians; protest against the imposition of the obnoxious E-Levy on the already-burdened Ghanaian people by the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and demand for its immediate repeal; demand a full scale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into COVID-19 expenditures.



“Protest against the grabbing of State lands by officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, particularly the de-classification of huge portions of the Achimota Forest reserve; protest against the increased rate of police brutalities and state-sponsored killing of innocent Ghanaians, as well as the growing culture of human rights abuses under the watch of President Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and demand the total cancelation of the fraudulent “Agyapa” deal.”