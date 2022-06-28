0
Menu
News

The demo will come off as planned – Arise Ghana

93963471 Bernard Mornah, a convener of the Arise Ghana group

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Pressure Group Arise Ghana has said its planned demonstration for Tuesday, 28 June 2022, will still come.

According to the group, lawyers for Arise Ghana have “consequently filed a Notice of Appeal and an application for Stay of Execution of the said Order.”

In a statement issued by the group, following the ruling of the court on the approved time and route for the demonstration, as proposed by the Ghana Police, Arise Ghana noted: “The Police have been duly served. The demonstration will come off as planned. Protesters shall be converging at the Obra Spot/Kwame Nkrumah Interchange between the hours 10am and 12PM.”

It also noted the reasons for the 2-day demonstration.

To “protest against persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government that has imposed excruciating economic hardships on Ghanaians; protest against the imposition of the obnoxious E-Levy on the already-burdened Ghanaian people by the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and demand for its immediate repeal; demand a full scale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into COVID-19 expenditures.

“Protest against the grabbing of State lands by officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, particularly the de-classification of huge portions of the Achimota Forest reserve; protest against the increased rate of police brutalities and state-sponsored killing of innocent Ghanaians, as well as the growing culture of human rights abuses under the watch of President Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and demand the total cancelation of the fraudulent “Agyapa” deal.”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Quitting my job to live Abroad was my biggest mistake’ - KKD
Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to Gabby’s damning E-Levy revelation
National House of Chiefs petitioned over enstoolment of New Juaben Omanehene
God will cause you to vomit the money you’ve stolen - Agyinasare
Arise Ghana demo: Police get partial grant from court
E-Levy: Gabby Otchere-Darko cries
E-Levy: Gabby Otchere-Darko cries
Arise Ghana demo: Prepare for a massacre - Sammy Gyamfi to IGP
7 NPP young brains chase MP seats
Nat'l Cathedral: People will be jailed - Ablakwa insists
Related Articles: