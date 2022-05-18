5
Menu
News

‘The devil is using President Akufo-Addo to destroy Ghana’ – Joshua Akamba

Akamba Joshua Hamidu Joshua Hamidu Akamba, National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: happyghana.com

The National Organizer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Hamidu Akamba is not happy with governing of the country by the Nana Addo-led government.

According to him, the NPP must be kicked out of office in the next General Election to save Ghana from "totally sinking".

He reiterated that, “Ghana is hard” under the current administration yet, “they [government] don’t care”.

He described Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a “wicked” president with no compassion.

“Satan is using President Nana Addo to destroy this country,” he said in an interview on Accra based radio station.

Adding that, “Former President Mahama warned us [Ghanaians] what President Nana Addo is capable of doing, but we didn’t listen.”

Source: happyghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Barker-Vormawor breaks silence on second arrest
Woman rendered cripple for snatching another's husband
Kumawood actor Osei Tutu is dead
Manasseh Azure quizzes over declassification of Achimota Forest
The pain, struggles associated with divorce - Gloria Sarfo shares experience
Adongo reveals how he rejected an ambush meeting with the Finance Minister
Kennedy Agyapong declares intention to contest for NPP flagbearer position
The four lost voices under Akufo-Addo
Over 15 Hearts of Oak players hospitalized as strange disease hits camp
Relocation of Abossey Okai spare parts dealers hit rock