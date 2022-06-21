The devil is using father's and mother's day to cause confusion in the family, scrap it - Preacher

A happy family

An end-time preacher and family advocate, Peter Ocloo, has called for the scrapping of mother's and father's day celebrations.

He premised his call on the fact that the celebrations are promoting unhealthy competition and affecting the bond of the family.



He is rather advocating for the celebration of ‘parents' day' where both fathers and mothers would be celebrated.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he argued that these two celebrations are an agenda being used by the enemy to divide families, cause confusion and place women above men.

Peter Ocloo stressed that in order to avoid the unhealthy competition between fathers and mothers "we have a duty to be wise and realise that the devil is at work and causing confusion. The devil wants to create a situation where children will love one parent more than the other."



"We can resolve this by advocating for a parents’ day celebration. This will unite the family, prevent unhealthy competition and make children all their parents,” he added.



He said even though some fathers may be irresponsible, children should not pay evil with evil but forgive them and respect them.